STURGESS Ernest (Ernie) With great sadness we announce
Ernie passed away peacefully with his loving family around him at
Q A Hospital, on 17th October,
aged 80 years.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Portsea on
Friday 1st November at 11.30am, followed by interment at
Kingston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations would be gratefully received
towards a bench in his memory,
via a collection at the funeral service.
He will be sadly missed by his
loving family and many friends.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 24, 2019