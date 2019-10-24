Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Sturgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Sturgess

Notice Condolences

Ernest Sturgess Notice
STURGESS Ernest (Ernie) With great sadness we announce
Ernie passed away peacefully with his loving family around him at
Q A Hospital, on 17th October,
aged 80 years.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Portsea on
Friday 1st November at 11.30am, followed by interment at
Kingston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations would be gratefully received
towards a bench in his memory,
via a collection at the funeral service.
He will be sadly missed by his
loving family and many friends.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.