Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:30
St George's Church
Old Portsmouth
Eric Symonds Notice
SYMONDS Eric Passed away peacefully at
Gracewell Care Home, Fareham on 20th August 2019, aged 88 years.
In loving memory of a dear Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
St George's Church, Old Portsmouth on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 12.30 pm, followed by committal at Portchester Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
PO1 5PA.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 29, 2019
