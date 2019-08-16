Home

Eason Funeral Directors
62 South Street
Yeovil, Somerset BA20 1QQ
01935 808337
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
14:00
Yeovil Crematorium
Eric Stallard Notice
STALLARD Eric Francis Passed away on Thursday 25th July at Dorset County Hospital aged 76 years.

Much loved Father of Karen,
Father-In-Law to Adrian, Grandad
to Kiera and Megan and Great Grandad to Evie Monroe and Cooper Eric.

He will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral Service on
Tuesday 20th August at
Yeovil Crematorium at 2pm.

No Flowers please, there will be a retiring collection in aid of PDSA
or online by following this link:
https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/25-07-2019-eric-francis-stallard/

All enquires to Eason Funeral Service, 62 South Street, Yeovil, Somerset, BA20 1QQ, 01935 422883
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 16, 2019
