Home

POWERED BY

Services
A H Freemantle Ltd (Titchfield)
46 South Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO14 4DY
01329 842115
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
09:30
Wessex Vale Crematorium
Hedge End
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Proctor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Proctor

Notice Condolences

Eric Proctor Notice
PROCTOR Eric David Passed away at home on
26th November 2019, aged 82.
The very best Dad and Grandad;
He will be very much missed by all his family and friends.
A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at Wessex Vale Crematorium in Hedge End on Friday 13th December
at 9.30am.
All who knew Eric are very welcome
to attend.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired,
can be made online at www.eric-proctor-1937-2019.muchloved.com.
Alternatively, cheques payable to Rowans Hospice or Marie Curie
can be sent care of
A.H. Freemantle Funeral Directors,
46 South Street, PO14 4DY.
(01329) 842115.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A H Freemantle Ltd (Titchfield)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -