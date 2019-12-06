|
|
|
PROCTOR Eric David Passed away at home on
26th November 2019, aged 82.
The very best Dad and Grandad;
He will be very much missed by all his family and friends.
A service to celebrate Eric's life will be held at Wessex Vale Crematorium in Hedge End on Friday 13th December
at 9.30am.
All who knew Eric are very welcome
to attend.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired,
can be made online at www.eric-proctor-1937-2019.muchloved.com.
Alternatively, cheques payable to Rowans Hospice or Marie Curie
can be sent care of
A.H. Freemantle Funeral Directors,
46 South Street, PO14 4DY.
(01329) 842115.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 6, 2019