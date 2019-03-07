|
|
|
BRYANT Eric Thomas Sadly passed away on
Saturday February 16th, 2019
at Q.A. Hospital, aged 84 years
A celebration of Eric's life is to be held at
ST THOMAS-A-BECKET CHURCH, WARBLINGTON
On Tuesday March 19th at 10.30am.
INTERMENT WICKHAM ROAD CEMETERY, FAREHAM
at 11.30am.
All welcome.
No floral tributes please.
Donations to BOWEL CANCER UK
…………………………………………………………
Such a kind and caring
Dad and Grandad.
You will be dearly missed
and remain in all our hearts and thoughts forever.
Our love always, Steve, Julie, Calum and Kira
xxxxxxxx
………………………………………………………..
A loving, caring Dad who
will be sadly missed.
Dad you found it very
hard without Mum.
You are now reunited and
at peace together.
Love forever and always,
Mandy, Andy, Ashley and Alex
xxxxxxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More