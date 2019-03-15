Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:15
Portchester Crematorium
Eric Beams Notice
BEAMS Eric John Nathaniel Sadly passed away peacefully at home on 4th March 2019 aged 88.
Much loved husband of Jean, loving Dad to Janice, Robert and Susan, special grandad and great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service at
Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 21st March at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations to Kidney Research UK may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711 or via
www.eric-beams.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 15, 2019
