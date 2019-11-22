|
|
|
Choppen Enid Dorothy Passed away suddenly on
5th November 2019, aged 73.
She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 6th December at 3:15pm
with the wake at the
Seagull PH Portchester after.
Family flowers only, if desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Arthritis Research UK c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare
86 Trinity Street, Fareham, PO16 7SJ. Telephone: 01329 280249.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 22, 2019