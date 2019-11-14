Home

Wimpenny Elizabeth (Betty) Sadly passed away on
30th October 2019, aged 84. Much loved wife, mum, mother-in-law, grandma,
great-grandma, sister, sister-in-law and friend. Will be greatly missed by husband Joseph, son Steven, daughters Christine, Caroline and Katherine, 7 grandchildren and
6 great grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held
Monday 18th November in Devon. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired in Betty's memory payable to The Alzheimers Society would be greatly received. These can be made online via www.Elizabeth-wimpenny-1935-2019.muchloved.com or by cheque sent c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare, Littletown Street, Honiton EX142DG. Tel: 0140443469
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 14, 2019
