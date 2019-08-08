|
|
|
CLARK Elizabeth Miller
'Liz' Peacefully passed away on
26th July, aged 71 years,
surrounded by all her loved ones.
Liz was loved and will be
missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place
on Monday 12th August
at The Oaks Crematorium,
Havant at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only,
however donations if desired,
may be payable to
'Cancer Research UK'
and sent either by cheque or cash c/o
Mayfields Funeral Directors
90 Elm Grove
Southsea
Hampshire
PO5 1LN
Tel: 02392 875575
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 8, 2019