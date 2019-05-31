Home

A H Freemantle Ltd (Titchfield)
46 South Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO14 4DY
01329 842115
Elizabeth Bevis

Elizabeth Bevis Notice
BEVIS Elizabeth Peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital on 19th May. Beloved wife to the late John. A loving mother and much loved nanny.

The funeral service will take place at
St. Marys Church, Hook with Warsash,
Thursday 6th June 2019 at 2pm. Flowers are welcome.
Enquiries A H Freemantle
Funeral Directors 01329 842115.

Mum and Nanny
We love and miss you dearly.
Forever in our hearts and thoughts.
Simon, Matthew, Jeanette, Joshua, Liam and most importantly
Hannah Elizabeth.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 31, 2019
