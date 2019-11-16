Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
13:30
St Peter and St Paul's Church,
Wymmering
Committal
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
14:30
Portchester Crematorium
Elizabeth Bettle Notice
Bettle Elizabeth Irene Passed away peacefully on
7th November 2019 aged 86 years.
Funeral service will be held at
St Peter and St Paul's Church, Wymmering at 1.30pm
followed by the committal at
Portchester Crematorium at 2.30 pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019.
Flowers are welcome or donations if desired by cheque made payable to Cancer Research U.K.
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth
PO1 5ER or you can donate on
Elizabeth's Much Loved page at
www.funeralcare.co.uk.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 16, 2019
