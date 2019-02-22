|
|
|
TOMLIN Eileen
Dorothy Passed away peacefully after a
short illness on 6th February 2019,
aged 95. Will be sadly missed by her
sons Mark and Jeffrey and
daughter-in-law Lorna.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 5th March at
Portchester Crematorium,
North Chapel at 10.45am.
Flowers or donations, if desired, made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Trust may be sent c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
15 Manor Farm Road, Bitterne Park, Southampton SO18 1NN
Telephone 023 80671990.
A donation box will be available at
the service.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 22, 2019
