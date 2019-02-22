Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Bitterne Park
15 Manor Farm Road
Southampton, Hampshire SO18 1NN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:45
Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Tomlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Tomlin

Notice Condolences

Eileen Tomlin Notice
TOMLIN Eileen
Dorothy Passed away peacefully after a
short illness on 6th February 2019,
aged 95. Will be sadly missed by her
sons Mark and Jeffrey and
daughter-in-law Lorna.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 5th March at
Portchester Crematorium,
North Chapel at 10.45am.
Flowers or donations, if desired, made payable to Marie Curie Cancer Trust may be sent c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
15 Manor Farm Road, Bitterne Park, Southampton SO18 1NN
Telephone 023 80671990.
A donation box will be available at
the service.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.