Inkpen Eileen Florence Passed away peacefully aged 93 on March 6th at Jubilee House, Cosham following a stroke. She was the much loved mother of Theresa and the sister of Michael. Eileen was the proud grandmother of Lianne and aunt to Michael, Claire and Frances;
great aunt to Danielle and Natasha.
She will be greatly missed.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on April 12 th , at St Swithuns Church, Southsea at 10:00am,
followed by a burial at Milton Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome; or if desired donations can be made to
The Stroke Association at www.funeralcare.co.uk.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 15, 2019
