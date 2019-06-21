|
Pratt Edwin Gordon Salatheal Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 11th June 2019, aged 90.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th June 2019 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Black is optional.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to: Diabetes UK
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare
224 Dunsbury Way Leigh Park Havant
PO9 5BQ Telephone: 02392 48 44 99
Published in Portsmouth News on June 21, 2019
