Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
13:45
Portchester Crematorium
Edward Budd Notice
BUDD Edward Charles Edward passed away on Thursday
5th September aged 88 years.
Edward was a very special and much loved gentleman and he will be very sadly missed by his family and friends

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday October 16th 2019 in Portchester Crematorium at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to, MS Society and can either be given to the Funeral Director on the day or alternatively sent c/o

A G Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 9, 2019
