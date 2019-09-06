|
Etches Edna My dear Mum passed away on the
25th August. Will miss you always,
love Margaret. Grandsons Mark
and Matthew, Georgina,
Jemima and Isaac. Xx
Farewell service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 12th September at 1.15pm. Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, payable to Cancer Research c/o Drayton Funeralcare
252,Havant Rd Drayton PO6 1PA
Edna
Etches
My dear Mum who passed
away on 25th August, aged 91.
In our hearts you will always stay,
loved and remembered every day.
From your loving daughter Helen, Robert and grandson Lewis.Xx
Etches
Edna
In memory of my dearest sister
who passed away 25th August.
You were always there when
I needed you.
I will miss you so very much,
love Beryl. Xx
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 6, 2019