Holmes Edith Marjorie
(Mickey) Passed away in Queen Alexander Hospital, 5th November, aged 98, (Retired Nurses Home Warden,
St Mary's Hospital) in her sleep.
Sadly missed by Christine and Philip, grandsons Ranulf and Gavin, granddaughter Joy and
great granddaughter Harriet.
Rest in peace forever.
Always in our thoughts.
Loved forever.
Funeral at Portchester Crematorium, 10.15am on Monday 9th December.
Wear something bright, not too much black. Flowers welcome or donations to Dementia via Co-op Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road, Eastney, Hampshire, PO4 8DZ. Tel: 02392 873218.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 29, 2019
