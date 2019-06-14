Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00
St James' Church
Milton
Committal
Following Services
Portchester Crematorium
Dorothy Tallack Notice
Tallack Dorothy May Passed away peacefully on
7th June 2019 aged 97 years.
She will be sadly missed
by her loving family.
The funeral service will be held at
St James' Church, Milton on
Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at 11.00 am followed by a private committal at Portchester Crematorium.
No flowers by request, but donations,
if desired, by cheque made
payable to Rowans Hospice
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER or you can visit Dorothy's online tribute page at www.funeralcare.co.uk.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 14, 2019
