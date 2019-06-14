|
|
|
Tallack Dorothy May Passed away peacefully on
7th June 2019 aged 97 years.
She will be sadly missed
by her loving family.
The funeral service will be held at
St James' Church, Milton on
Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at 11.00 am followed by a private committal at Portchester Crematorium.
No flowers by request, but donations,
if desired, by cheque made
payable to Rowans Hospice
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER or you can visit Dorothy's online tribute page at www.funeralcare.co.uk.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 14, 2019
Read More