SIGOURNAY Dorothy Died 12th November 2019, aged 82.
Rest in Peace Mum, Grandmother, Great Grandmother
& Friend to so many.
You are so greatly
missed and always will be.
Our hearts are forever filled with love & memories of such a wonderful person who touched the lives of so many.
With love, your family & friends forever.
Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Fareham on Wednesday 4th December at 10.00am. Family flowers
only but donations may be sent for
The British Heart Foundation c/o
M. Coghlan Ltd. Funeral Directors.
Westbury Road, Fareham, PO16 7XU
Tel: 01329 282711, www.coghlan.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 27, 2019