JONES Dorothy Ivy Devoted Mother, Nan and Great Nan sadly passed away on
the 4th November 2019.
She will be forever in our hearts.
All our love, Margaret, Peter,
Andrew, Trevor, Keith, Kelley
and Grandchildren xx
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th December at 1.15 pm.
Family flowers only donations
if desired can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 27, 2019