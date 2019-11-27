Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
13:15
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jones

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Jones Notice
JONES Dorothy Ivy Devoted Mother, Nan and Great Nan sadly passed away on
the 4th November 2019.
She will be forever in our hearts.
All our love, Margaret, Peter,
Andrew, Trevor, Keith, Kelley
and Grandchildren xx

Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th December at 1.15 pm.
Family flowers only donations
if desired can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or cheques made payable to Cancer Research UK

c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -