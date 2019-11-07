Home

PHIPPS Doris A wonderful Mum and much loved Nan passed away peacefully on Monday 28 October aged 83 years.

Forever in our hearts, always loved and back in the arms of her beloved husband Tony.
We will miss you so much but our happy memories will stay with us forever, sleep tight from your daughter Susan, Wesley, grandsons Lewis & Jake XXXX

Funeral service to be held at The Oaks, Crematorium, Havant, on Thursday
14 November, at 10.00 am.
All family and friends welcome.
Please could ladies wear a colourful scarf and gents coloured ties.

Flowers if desired or donations if preferred to the 'Rowan's Hospice' c/o Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors, 5 Hambledon Parade, Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, PO7 6XE.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 7, 2019
