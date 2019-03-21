|
|
|
Milburn Doris Eileen Passed away peacefully on
Friday 8th March, aged 98 years.
Much loved mother to Shirley, grandmother to 5 and
great grandmother to 12.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium South Chapel on Tuesday April 2nd at 2.30pm.
Flowers welcome.
If desired, donations can be made payable by cheque to Cancer Research UK C/o Southern Co-operative Funeralcare, 20, Mengham Road, Hayling Island PO11 8BL Telephone 02392 460047.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 21, 2019
