Churcher & Tribbeck
3 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1LT
02392 580755
Doris Exton

Notice Condolences

Doris Exton Notice
EXTON Doris May 'Dot' Sadly passed away at QA Hospital
on 24th June 2019, aged 92.

Wife to John, Mother of Jayne, Bob, Jim, Dave and Jackie, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
Will be greatly missed by
all her extended family.

Funeral at Portchester Crematorium on Thursday 4th July at 10.00 am. Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to 'Alzheimer's Research UK'
or 'Cancer Research UK' c/o
Churcher & Tribbeck Funeral Directors, 3 Stoke Road, Gosport, Hants, PO12 1LT
Published in Portsmouth News on June 28, 2019
