DUNKLEY Doreen Passed away peacefully on
28th February, aged 89.
Much loved Mum of Caroline, mum in law to Graham and grandma to Mark and Clare, she will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium
on Thursday 4th April at 1.00pm
All welcome, family flowers only
and no black to be worn please.
If desired, donations can be made payable by cheque to:
Alzheimer's Society
c/o J Edwards Funeral Directors
96 Bedhampton Road Bedhampton Hampshire P09 3EZ
Telephone: 023 9245 3549
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 22, 2019
