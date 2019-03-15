|
|
|
Noble Diane Passed away suddenly on
25th February 2019 aged 53.
Much loved daughter of
Margaret and Mick,
Loving partner of Biggsey
and Mum to Jack.
She will be very sadly missed by all her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium
on Tuesday 02nd April at 1pm.
Flowers welcome if desired,
donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by
cheque to: Dogs Trust or Helping Hands, Portsmouth
C/o The co-operative funeralcare
86 Trinity Street, Fareham
Hampshire PO16 7SJ
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More