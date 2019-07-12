Home

WEST Desmond Passed away peacefully
on 30th June 2019, aged 93
at QA Hospital.

Much loved husband of Kathleen, father of Barry and Sally and
a much loved grandfather
and great grandfather.

He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.

Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 25th July 2019 at 12.45pm.

Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to
The Alzheimer's Society c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road, Eastney, Hants,
PO4 8DZ. Telephone 02392 873218.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 12, 2019
