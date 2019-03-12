|
|
|
GOODYER Derek Walter Sadly passed away on
28th February 2019 aged 69 years.
A service in celebration of
Derek's life will take place at
The Oaks Crematorium on
Monday 18th March 2019 at 2:30pm.
All who knew Derek are very welcome to attend. Family flowers only, although
donations to 'The Butterfly Suite Appeal' will be gratefully received.
Andy & Debi Searson
The Searson Family Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More