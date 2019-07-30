|
DYER Derek William Passed away on 24th July 2019,
aged 70 years.
A dearly loved son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle who passed away peacefully in his sleep following a short illness.
Now reunited with his loving wife Lyndis. Described as an 'unique individual who didn't like losing' and proved this by his final feat at the end.
A quiet intimate funeral service will take place at Carlisle Crematorium
on Friday 2nd August 2019 with his family in attendance.
A celebration of Derek's life will be
held in Portsmouth at a later date.
Family flowers only but donations to the Eden Valley Hospice, Carlisle would be most appreciated.
Donations can be made via www.edenvalleyhospice.org or cheques made payable to the charity and sent c/o Sean Crilley Funeral Director, 78 Brook Street, Carlisle,
CA1 2HX
Published in Portsmouth News on July 30, 2019