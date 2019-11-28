|
|
|
Chidgey Derek Delmont Sadly passed away at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
17th November, aged 78 years.
The funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 5th December at 11.15am.
Floral tributes or donations if preferred, by cheque payable to
British Heart Foundation c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
11 Rowner Road, Rowner,
Gosport, PO13 9UB
(023) 92 502281
HUSBAND
When we married 56 years ago,
they told us we were one.
They never told us what to do,
when half of one is gone.
What to do with half a life
or half a will to care.
What to do with half a heart,
now the other half's not there.
You were the other half of me,
a half linked to my own.
What to do with half a life
now that I'm on my own.
Goodnight, God bless my darling,
until we meet again.
Your Margaret. Xxx
DAD/GRANDAD
We'll cry a thousand teardrops
and miss you every day.
We've loved you all our lives and
now you've sadly gone away.
You will be in our hearts forever and
we have so many wonderful memories.
Until we meet again Dad,
love you last number,
Debbie and Simon. xxxx
Goodnight, God Bless Grandad,
love you always, Jack, George
and Carly. xxxxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 28, 2019