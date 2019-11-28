Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Chidgey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Chidgey

Notice Condolences

Derek Chidgey Notice
Chidgey Derek Delmont Sadly passed away at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
17th November, aged 78 years.

The funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 5th December at 11.15am.
Floral tributes or donations if preferred, by cheque payable to
British Heart Foundation c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
11 Rowner Road, Rowner,
Gosport, PO13 9UB
(023) 92 502281

HUSBAND
When we married 56 years ago,
they told us we were one.
They never told us what to do,
when half of one is gone.
What to do with half a life
or half a will to care.
What to do with half a heart,
now the other half's not there.
You were the other half of me,
a half linked to my own.
What to do with half a life
now that I'm on my own.
Goodnight, God bless my darling,
until we meet again.
Your Margaret. Xxx

DAD/GRANDAD
We'll cry a thousand teardrops
and miss you every day.
We've loved you all our lives and
now you've sadly gone away.
You will be in our hearts forever and
we have so many wonderful memories.

Until we meet again Dad,
love you last number,
Debbie and Simon. xxxx

Goodnight, God Bless Grandad,
love you always, Jack, George
and Carly. xxxxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -