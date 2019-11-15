|
|
|
FLETCHER Deny's George Sadly passed away on 3rd November 2019, aged 83. The funeral service will be held at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Paulsgrove on Thursday
28th November 2019 at 1.00 p.m. followed by interment at Roman Grove Cemetery. Bright colours to be worn please. Immediate family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to 'SAAFA' or 'Portsmouth Hospital Charity' (for the E8 Ward at QA Hospital), may be sent c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High Street, Cosham, PO6 3AZ.
Tel no 023 9238 4455
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 15, 2019