HUNTLEY Denny You only have
one husband,
I'm glad that you were mine.
A million times I've thought of you,
A million times I've cried.
If my love could have saved you Denny,
You never would have died.
I hear your voice in my lonely hours,
When all is quiet and still,
I feel the touch of your unseen hand
Guiding and helping me still.
Four years since you left me
Loving and missing you still.
Love always, wife Amy, Denny, Brian, Charmaine and Billy and grandchildren and great grandchildren xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 16, 2019