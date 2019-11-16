Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denny Huntley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denny Huntley

Memories Condolences

Denny Huntley Memories
HUNTLEY Denny You only have
one husband,
I'm glad that you were mine.
A million times I've thought of you,
A million times I've cried.
If my love could have saved you Denny,
You never would have died.
I hear your voice in my lonely hours,
When all is quiet and still,
I feel the touch of your unseen hand
Guiding and helping me still.
Four years since you left me
Loving and missing you still.
Love always, wife Amy, Denny, Brian, Charmaine and Billy and grandchildren and great grandchildren xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -