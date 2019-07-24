Home

A J Wakely & Sons Ltd (Crewkerne)
2 Abbey Street
Crewkerne, Somerset TA18 7LF
01460 74547
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00
The English Martyrs Church
Chard, Somerset
Dennis Redshaw Notice
REDSHAW Dennis (formerly of
Havant and Cowplain)

Passed away peacefully on
18th July 2019, aged 93 years.
Much adored husband for 66 years
of Louise. Loving father to Anne and Howard and doting grandfather
to five grandchildren and
five great grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at
The English Martyrs Church, Chard, Somerset on Friday 26th July 2019
at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Dennis for Barnados may be sent c/o
A J Wakely & Sons, 7 West St,
Ilminster, Somerset TA19 9AA
Published in Portsmouth News on July 24, 2019
