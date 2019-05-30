|
|
|
Hitchiner Dennis
(former
Royal Navy) It is with deep sadness
that we announce that Dennis
passed away suddenly
on 15th May 2019 aged 76.
A dearly loved Father, Grandfather, Brother & Friend who will be so dearly missed and always remembered.
Now re-united with Marie.
The funeral service is to take place
on Wednesday 12th June 2019,
The Oaks Havant Crematorium
at 10.45a.m.
Flowers or donations payable to
Help for Heroes may be sent c/o Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302-304 Main Road, Southbourne, P010 8JL.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 30, 2019
