|
|
|
EDWARDS Dennis Former Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth Football Club Striker,
and proprietor of Dennis Edwards
Food Service
Who sadly passed away in Queen Alexandra Hospital on
13th September 2019 aged 82 years.
Much loved husband of Marlene, Beloved father to Lawson, Mark and Dawn and a wonderful Grandad and Great Grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
A celebration of Dennis' life will take place on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at the Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations are being received for
The Rowans Hospice.
Donations may be made by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 20, 2019