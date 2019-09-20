Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Edwards

Notice Condolences

Dennis Edwards Notice
EDWARDS Dennis Former Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth Football Club Striker,
and proprietor of Dennis Edwards
Food Service

Who sadly passed away in Queen Alexandra Hospital on
13th September 2019 aged 82 years.

Much loved husband of Marlene, Beloved father to Lawson, Mark and Dawn and a wonderful Grandad and Great Grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

A celebration of Dennis' life will take place on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at the Oaks Crematorium, Havant at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please, donations are being received for

The Rowans Hospice.

Donations may be made by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.