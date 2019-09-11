|
|
|
Cleeve Dennis Frederick Peacefully passed away
on 18th August 2019, aged 84 years.
'Every day we will celebrate your life in our hearts. We will remember
our time together with happiness.'
Funeral Service is to take place on Wednesday 18th September at
Portchester Crematorium
(North Chapel) at 13.15.
There will be a casual dress code
and family have requested no
flowers as donations are preferred, cheques made payable to
Parkinson's UK c/o Co-operative Funeralcare, 157 Fratton Road,
Portsmouth, PO1 5ER
Tel 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 11, 2019