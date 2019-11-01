|
|
|
SPENDLOVE Denise Sandra Passed away peacefully on
25th October 2019 at St Wilfrid's Hospice after a short illness
aged 69. At peace now with her father, mother, sister and brother.
Greatly missed and loved by
husband Christopher, son Paul and partner Matthew, daughter Claire,
son-in-law Sean and grandchildren, Daniel, Holly and Owen and by all
her family and friends.
Denise's funeral service is to take place at St Paul's Church, Chichester on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only, but donations if desired may be made to
St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG Tel: 01243 773311 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 1, 2019