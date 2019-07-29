|
Saupe Denise Clare A memorial service is being held for Denise on Tuesday 6th August at 10am
in St Mary's Church, Portsmouth, followed by a private family committal.
Please join the family for Denise's farewell at the Queen's Hotel,
Southsea from 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in aid of the
Critical Care Unit at QA Hospital
can be made via cheque payable to Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust and sent to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 131 Eastney Road, Eastney,
Portsmouth. PO4 8DZ.
No dress code.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 29, 2019