Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00
St Paul's Church
Barnes Lane
Sarisbury Green
View Map
Denise Rayner Notice
RAYNER Denise Elizabeth Passed away at home,
age 66 years.

So sad, thinking of what might,
and could have been.
With love, your brother
Danny and all the family.

Funeral Service to be held in
St Paul's Church, Barnes Lane, Sarisbury Green, SO31 7BG,
on Tuesday 24th September at 11 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, payable to Hoarding UK, may be sent care of
A H Freemantle Funeral Directors
16 Middle Road, Park Gate, Southampton, SO31 7GH.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 13, 2019
