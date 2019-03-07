|
Burden Denis Walter Passed away peacefully after a long illness in QA Hospital on the 24th February
aged 88 years.
To a special Dad,
Husband and Grandad.
You were always so supportive of everything your family did,
watching your sons playing football
and your grandchildren's activities.
You were a good husband to mum
and looked after her in her later years.
Your love, wisdom, DIY skills and
dry sense of humour will be
so sorely missed.
We know you have missed mum a great deal and you have coped brilliantly since her passing and now you can be together for always.
You will greatly missed by
your family and friends.
Love you
Nick, Michael, Loretta and Maria xxxx
Dear Grandad,
Thank you for all the experiences
you have given me, Gabriella and Olivia growing up.
You have always been there for us, whether that be taking me to golf,
Gabs to horse riding or Olivia to swimming as well as telling us
your many stories.
We will miss you so much and will carry on your dry sense of humour!
You're a great man, an awesome grandad and a best mate.
We have always looked up to you and we will make you proud. Give Grandma a big hug from us all.
We'll carry on watching
fools and horses just for you!
Love you mate xxxx
Toby, Gabriella and Olivia
A service will be held in
celebration of Denis' life at
Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 18th March at 12:15.
All who knew Denis are very welcome to attend and are warmly invited back to the Bellair Club in Havant
(Bellair Road, Havant, PO9 2RG)
Flowers are family only,
but donations can be made to the
Portsmouth Hospital Charity https://www.porthosp.nhs.uk/
get-involved/fundraising/fundraising
or sent to Grady's Funeral Directors,
23 Mengham Road, Hayling Island
PO11 9BG.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 7, 2019
