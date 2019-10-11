Home

Debbie Jenkins Notice
Jenkins Debbie Passed away on September 23rd 2019, aged 58 years, after a short
and brave battle with cancer.
A much loved wife to husband Chris, and sister to Martin, Richard and James. She will be sadly missed
by her family and all her friends.
The funeral service will take place
at the Oaks, Havant on
Thursday 24th October at 1pm.
Afterwards at the Carlton Club, Drayton. All who knew Debbie
are welcome to attend.
Flowers to Co-op Funeral Services,
320 London Road, Waterlooville
PO7 7DU, and/or a donation may be made to Rowans Hospice or
ASAP Cat Rescue at https://deborah-mary-jenkins.muchloved.com.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 11, 2019
