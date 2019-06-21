|
|
|
WHITLOCK Dean
Of Hambledon Who sadly passed away in
The Rowans Hospice on the
16th June 2019, aged 53 years.
Dean will be sadly missed by his wife Louisa, Mum Rose, Dad Mick,
brother Jason and his wife Alison,
his nephews Sam and Dan and all his many family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
on Friday 28th June 2019 at
St Peter & St Paul Church,
Hambledon at 3.00 pm, followed
by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please
Donations for the Rowans Hospice
may be sent to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on June 21, 2019
Read More