Woods David Leslie Much loved husband, father and granddad.
Sadly left us on 22nd June 2019.
We will miss him very much and he will never be forgotten x
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant, on Tuesday 16th July at 3.15pm.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to British Heart Foundation.
Family flowers only
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
68 St James's Road, Southsea,
PO4 9HZ 02392 823855
Published in Portsmouth News on July 8, 2019