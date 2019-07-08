Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
15:15
Oaks Crematorium
Havant
David Woods Notice
Woods David Leslie Much loved husband, father and granddad.
Sadly left us on 22nd June 2019.
We will miss him very much and he will never be forgotten x
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant, on Tuesday 16th July at 3.15pm.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to British Heart Foundation.
Family flowers only
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
68 St James's Road, Southsea,
PO4 9HZ 02392 823855
Published in Portsmouth News on July 8, 2019
