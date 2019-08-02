|
|
|
WADGE David Sadly passed away at QA Hospital on
20th July 2019 aged 80 years.
A loving, gentle Husband and Father, and so kind. You didn't deserve to suffer the way you did. We had such a deep love which will last forever.
Your Loving Wife Thelma xxxx
Funeral Service to be held at
South Downs Natural Burial Site,
East Meon, GU32 1HR on
Thursday 15th August at 10.00am.
No flowers. Donations can be
made to Parkinsons UK, cheques
made payable to Parkinsons UK
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 2, 2019