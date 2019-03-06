Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Waterlooville)
380 London Rd
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7TA
023 9226 9000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
15:15
Portchester Crematorium
David Roch Notice
ROCH David Sadly passed away on
13th February aged 94 years.
He was a much loved and
respected teacher for many years.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 13th March at 3.15pm.
No flowers please, but donations
to The Rowans Hospice
would be most appreciated.
Donations can be made via cheque, made payable to the charity and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville
PO77DU, or online at www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 6, 2019
