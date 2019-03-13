Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Waterlooville)
380 London Rd
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7TA
023 9226 9000
PINNOCK David In loving memory of dear David,
who passed away peacefully on
24th February 2019.
Night, night and God bless you.
Anne, Stella, Emma, Amy,
Stuart and Gavin and grandchildren
Fearne, Ivy and Theo xxx.

Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Catherington on Wednesday 27th March at 1.45pm.
All welcome, family flowers only, donations to the Rocky Appeal,
c/o Barrells Funeral Directors,
380 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7TA.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 13, 2019
