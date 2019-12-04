|
|
|
PARKER David Lawrence Passed away in the
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
10th November, aged 84 years.
David will be very sadly missed
by his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th December in Portchester Crematorium at 3:30pm.
Bright colours to be worn.
No flowers please. Donations,
if desired, can be made payable by cheque to Portchester Stroke Club
and sent to C/o A G Stapleford & Sons,
10 West Street, Portchester,
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UZ.
Tel: 02392 000692
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 4, 2019