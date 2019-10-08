|
|
|
NORMAN David Laurence Passed away peacefully in
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
29th September 2019, aged 63,
following a short illness.
Very sadly missed by all
his family and many friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
Wessex Vale Crematorium, West End, on Friday 18th October at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations if desired, payable to Southampton & District Transport Heritage Trust - (to benefit the restoration of the Guy Standee Bus) - may be sent care of A H Freemantle Funeral Directors, 16 Middle Road,
Park Gate, Southampton, SO31 7GH.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 8, 2019