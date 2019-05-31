Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Gosport
11 Rowner Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO13 9UB
02392 502281
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lloyd

Notice Condolences

David Lloyd Notice
Lloyd David John It is with great sorrow that David passed away 19th May after a long
battle with cancer.
He will be sorely missed
by his wife, Carol.

The funeral will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 10th June at 3.30pm.

Flowers welcome or
donations to your chosen charity.

No black clothing required.
All are welcome to celebrate
this lovely man's life.

14.02.1942 - 19.05.2019

A very special man,
much loved and missed
by Linda and granddaughter, Hollie.

Much loved son of
Olive Lloyd nee Richards.
Brother to Pat, Trevor and Martin
and father to Michelle.

No more suffering David.
Love from Graham.

Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 11 Rowner Road, Rowner,
Gosport, PO13 9UB (023) 92 502281
Published in Portsmouth News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.