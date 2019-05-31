|
|
|
Lloyd David John It is with great sorrow that David passed away 19th May after a long
battle with cancer.
He will be sorely missed
by his wife, Carol.
The funeral will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 10th June at 3.30pm.
Flowers welcome or
donations to your chosen charity.
No black clothing required.
All are welcome to celebrate
this lovely man's life.
14.02.1942 - 19.05.2019
A very special man,
much loved and missed
by Linda and granddaughter, Hollie.
Much loved son of
Olive Lloyd nee Richards.
Brother to Pat, Trevor and Martin
and father to Michelle.
No more suffering David.
Love from Graham.
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 11 Rowner Road, Rowner,
Gosport, PO13 9UB (023) 92 502281
Published in Portsmouth News on May 31, 2019
