LING DAVID - CDR RN Retired Passed away peacefully at the
Rowans Hospice on 3rd March 2019. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Mark, daughter Fiona, grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
Funeral service to be held at
The Oaks Crematorium on
Thursday 4th April 2019 at 2.30p.m. Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to The Rowans Hospice or The Rosemary Foundation c/o
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High Street, Cosham, PO6 3AZ.
Tel no 02392 384455.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 22, 2019
