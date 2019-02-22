|
HICKLEY David John Snr
"Dave" Passed away on February 19th, 2019, aged 71. Sadly, missed by his wife Joan, and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dave's funeral service will be held at The Church of the Resurrection, Beacon Avenue, Drayton on Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at 12.00 noon, followed by committal at Milton Cemetery. Floral Tributes or if preferred donations by cheque made payable to "The British Heart Foundation" may be sent c/o
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High Street, Cosham, PO6 3AZ. Enquiries 023 9238 4455.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 22, 2019
